Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 209.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 120.16 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 209.13% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 120.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 92.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.1692.90 29 OPM %11.8710.71 -PBDT13.978.76 59 PBT10.726.01 78 NP7.112.30 209
