JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 209.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 120.16 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 209.13% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 120.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 92.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.1692.90 29 OPM %11.8710.71 -PBDT13.978.76 59 PBT10.726.01 78 NP7.112.30 209

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements