Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 47.50% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.61.2538.1622.4227.2515.7110.9015.4610.6411.497.79

