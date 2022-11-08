Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.51% to Rs 61.25 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 47.50% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales61.2538.16 61 OPM %22.4227.25 -PBDT15.7110.90 44 PBT15.4610.64 45 NP11.497.79 47
