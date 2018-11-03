Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 331.71% to Rs 1.77 croreNet loss of Indo-City Infotech reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 331.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.770.41 332 OPM %-10.172.44 -PBDT-0.140.03 PL PBT-0.140.03 PL NP-0.140.02 PL
