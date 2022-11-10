Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 2.67 croreNet profit of Indo-City Infotech reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.672.37 13 OPM %0.370 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.030 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
