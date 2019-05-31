Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.32% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Indo-City Infotech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.32% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.320.95 -66 3.032.92 4 OPM %31.25-9.47 --4.62-1.71 - PBDT0.15-0.04 LP 0.030.06 -50 PBT0.15-0.04 LP 0.020.05 -60 NP0.15-0.03 LP 0.020.03 -33
