Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 55.65% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 55.65% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.551.24 -56 OPM %25.452.42 -PBDT0.180.06 200 PBT0.180.06 200 NP0.180.04 350
