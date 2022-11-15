Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 844.09 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 21.09% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 844.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 738.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales844.09738.72 14 OPM %14.1818.85 -PBDT99.09127.08 -22 PBT83.73117.10 -28 NP66.9784.87 -21
