Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 25.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 25.37% to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 789.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 722.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.789.62722.3413.6117.3990.53114.7275.67104.8858.9278.95

