Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 25.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 789.62 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 25.37% to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 789.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 722.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales789.62722.34 9 OPM %13.6117.39 -PBDT90.53114.72 -21 PBT75.67104.88 -28 NP58.9278.95 -25
