Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 92.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.23% to Rs 396.87 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 92.57% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 396.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.82% to Rs 59.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 1812.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1709.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales396.87405.94 -2 1812.541709.19 6 OPM %5.1314.67 -8.8815.52 - PBDT12.0749.62 -76 127.23232.60 -45 PBT3.8041.95 -91 94.65202.14 -53 NP1.9926.79 -93 59.22131.08 -55
