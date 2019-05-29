Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.78% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.78% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 89.41% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.032.46 -99 0.817.65 -89 OPM %-333.33-16.26 --32.10-2.61 - PBDT-0.11-0.29 62 0.120.20 -40 PBT-0.12-0.30 60 0.070.15 -53 NP-0.08-0.25 68 0.050.08 -38
