Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 84.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 93.48% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 84.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.48% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.182.76 -93 OPM %-33.3312.68 -PBDT0.080.41 -80 PBT0.070.41 -83 NP0.050.32 -84

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

