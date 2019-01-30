Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 84.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2018 quarter
Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.16%, NIFTY Crashes 1.43%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.84%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.06%, NIFTY jumps 1.39%
-
Sales decline 93.48% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 84.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.48% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.182.76 -93 OPM %-33.3312.68 -PBDT0.080.41 -80 PBT0.070.41 -83 NP0.050.32 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU