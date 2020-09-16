Indo-Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aryavan Enterprise reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Wisec Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Raideep Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Indo-Global Enterprises reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU