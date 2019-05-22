JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Indo National standalone net profit declines 57.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 66.32 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 57.27% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 66.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.37% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 316.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 275.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales66.3263.76 4 316.95275.80 15 OPM %3.6022.05 -5.927.68 - PBDT5.6510.69 -47 33.8336.93 -8 PBT4.179.14 -54 27.9731.16 -10 NP2.916.81 -57 19.0621.03 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements