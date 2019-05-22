Indo National standalone net profit declines 57.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 66.32 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 57.27% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 66.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.37% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 316.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 275.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

