JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 15.69% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 77.76% to Rs 118.61 crore

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 77.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.76% to Rs 118.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 533.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales118.61533.33 -78 OPM %-34.351.26 -PBDT-57.59-24.45 -136 PBT-65.99-45.91 -44 NP-77.62-30.04 -158

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU