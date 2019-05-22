JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 67.72 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 77.78% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 213.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.7269.62 -3 213.39220.17 -3 OPM %2.100.20 --1.84-1.39 - PBDT1.871.64 14 -3.201.03 PL PBT0.100.45 -78 -8.39-3.71 -126 NP0.100.45 -78 -8.39-3.71 -126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements