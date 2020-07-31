Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Indo Tech Transformers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.26% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 2.57 croreNet Loss of Indo Thai Securities reported to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 9.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.571.63 58 9.407.63 23 OPM %-550.5844.79 --128.19-2.10 - PBDT-14.270.47 PL -12.83-1.05 -1122 PBT-14.500.29 PL -13.59-1.64 -729 NP-11.19-0.57 -1863 -10.85-1.34 -710
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU