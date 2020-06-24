Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 53.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 263.14 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies declined 53.35% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 263.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 24.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 1079.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 942.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

