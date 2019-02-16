Indokem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 18.69 croreNet Loss of Indokem reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.6917.86 5 OPM %-7.28-1.90 -PBDT-0.87-0.41 -112 PBT-1.14-0.61 -87 NP-1.14-0.61 -87
