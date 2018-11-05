Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 462.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.82% to Rs 1.19 croreNet Loss of Indosolar reported to Rs 462.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 98.82% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 100.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.19100.62 -99 OPM %-744.54-9.42 -PBDT-27.89-37.82 26 PBT-33.97-45.17 25 NP-462.16-45.17 -923
