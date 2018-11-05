JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex drops below 35,000

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 462.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 98.82% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net Loss of Indosolar reported to Rs 462.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 98.82% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 100.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.19100.62 -99 OPM %-744.54-9.42 -PBDT-27.89-37.82 26 PBT-33.97-45.17 25 NP-462.16-45.17 -923

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 09:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements