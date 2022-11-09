Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 294.08 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 30.83% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 294.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 284.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales294.08284.35 3 OPM %72.2569.81 -PBDT66.5361.72 8 PBT56.2953.06 6 NP51.6039.44 31
