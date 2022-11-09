Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 294.08 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 30.83% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 294.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 284.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.294.08284.3572.2569.8166.5361.7256.2953.0651.6039.44

