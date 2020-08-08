JUST IN
Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Indowind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 170.97% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 170.97% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 24.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.361.24 171 24.7825.65 -3 OPM %-27.08-480.65 -33.6623.98 - PBDT-1.60-7.59 79 3.74-0.28 LP PBT-2.23-8.00 72 -5.57-9.60 42 NP2.80-7.46 LP 0.05-12.26 LP

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:03 IST

