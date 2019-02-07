Indraprastha Gas standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.96% to Rs 1508.44 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 19.33% to Rs 197.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.96% to Rs 1508.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1169.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1508.441169.66 29 OPM %21.0722.49 -PBDT357.25295.26 21 PBT305.97249.93 22 NP197.99165.92 19

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

