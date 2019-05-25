Indraprastha Gas standalone net profit rises 29.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.11% to Rs 1542.64 crore

Net profit of rose 29.06% to Rs 225.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 1542.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.28% to Rs 786.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 670.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 5764.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4535.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1542.641213.645764.844535.4721.4723.9721.8024.59382.49317.491401.081213.78330.25270.451200.011032.49225.50174.72786.67670.77

