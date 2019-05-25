Indraprastha Gas standalone net profit rises 29.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.11% to Rs 1542.64 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 29.06% to Rs 225.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 1542.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.28% to Rs 786.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 670.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 5764.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4535.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1542.641213.64 27 5764.844535.47 27 OPM %21.4723.97 -21.8024.59 - PBDT382.49317.49 20 1401.081213.78 15 PBT330.25270.45 22 1200.011032.49 16 NP225.50174.72 29 786.67670.77 17
