Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 27.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 200.42 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 27.96% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 200.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.64% to Rs 28.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 788.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales200.42189.95 6 788.17752.66 5 OPM %9.7210.43 -10.259.67 - PBDT18.1817.81 2 74.3764.68 15 PBT11.0010.22 8 44.6234.00 31 NP7.145.58 28 28.4121.10 35
