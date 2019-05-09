Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 27.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 200.42 crore

Net profit of rose 27.96% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 200.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.64% to Rs 28.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 788.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

