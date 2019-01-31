JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%
Business Standard

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 198.20 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 28.99% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 198.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 185.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.20185.75 7 OPM %10.279.67 -PBDT18.6216.10 16 PBT11.158.37 33 NP7.125.52 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements