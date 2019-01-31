Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.37% in the September 2018 quarter
PM to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala on Jan 27
Medical technology sector may hit $9.6 bn in 2022: Report
Indraprastha Gas Q1 net profit up 9% at Rs 176 cr
From Patna to London, PMCH alumni bats for saving old buildings of historical medical college
-
Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 198.20 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 28.99% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 198.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 185.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.20185.75 7 OPM %10.279.67 -PBDT18.6216.10 16 PBT11.158.37 33 NP7.125.52 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU