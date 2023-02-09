Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 277.71 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 31.28% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 277.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.277.71236.6113.6313.2339.2731.0429.4122.2420.9015.92

