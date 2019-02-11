Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 47.13% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 52.14 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 47.13% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.1446.60 12 OPM %15.8419.29 -PBDT4.297.33 -41 PBT2.746.21 -56 NP2.494.71 -47

