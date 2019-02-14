Inducto Steel standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.38 croreNet profit of Inducto Steel rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.380 0 OPM %19.570 -PBDT0.440.38 16 PBT0.400.34 18 NP0.320.22 45
