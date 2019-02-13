Indus Finance standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Indus Finance declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.460.40 15 OPM %4.3517.50 -PBDT0.020.07 -71 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.010.05 -80
