IndusInd Bank allots Basel III compliance Bonds aggregating Rs 2800 cr

-
ALSO READ
Union Bank of India to issue Basel III compliance Tier 2 bonds
Federal Bank receives ratings action for Basel III Tier 2 bonds
Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the March 2021 quarter
State Bank of India allots AT1 bonds aggregating Rs 6000 cr
Axis Bank completes pricing of its USD dollar denominated Basel III AT 1 Note
-
On private placement basisIndusInd Bank has allotted 2,800 Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible, Subordinated and Unsecured Basel III Compliant Bonds in the nature of Debentures towards Non-Equity Regulatory Tier 2 Capital (T2 Bonds), for Face Value of Rs.1,00,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs. 2,800 crore on Private Placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU