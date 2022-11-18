IndusInd Bank appeals to Securities Appellate Tribunal

IndusInd Bank announced that the Bank has on 17 November 2022 has preferred appeal before Securities Appellate Tribunal against the order dated 04 October 2022 passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India vide which a penalty of Rs.1 crore had been imposed on the Bank under Section 15HA of the SEBI Act, 1992 for the alleged commission/omission to get its loan repaid earlier sanctioned/ disbursed to CG Power group companies in the year 2017.

