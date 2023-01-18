JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty January futures trade at premium
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 22.23% to Rs 9457.41 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank rose 58.16% to Rs 1963.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1241.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.23% to Rs 9457.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7737.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income9457.417737.49 22 OPM %58.2348.14 -PBDT2621.701658.08 58 PBT2621.701658.08 58 NP1963.641241.55 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU