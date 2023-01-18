IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 22.23% to Rs 9457.41 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank rose 58.16% to Rs 1963.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1241.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.23% to Rs 9457.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7737.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income9457.417737.49 22 OPM %58.2348.14 -PBDT2621.701658.08 58 PBT2621.701658.08 58 NP1963.641241.55 58
