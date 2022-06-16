IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 822.5, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% fall in the index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 822.5, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 9% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33339, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

