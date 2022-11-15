Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 797.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 92.33% to Rs 5.52 croreNet profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 797.27% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.33% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.522.87 92 OPM %369.7557.84 -PBDT20.471.69 1111 PBT20.231.45 1295 NP19.742.20 797
