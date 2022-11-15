Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 797.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 92.33% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 797.27% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.33% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.522.87369.7557.8420.471.6920.231.4519.742.20

