JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 52.03% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.691.36 24 OPM %89.9492.65 -PBDT11.747.13 65 PBT11.747.13 65 NP10.466.88 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU