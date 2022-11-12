Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 52.03% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.691.36 24 OPM %89.9492.65 -PBDT11.747.13 65 PBT11.747.13 65 NP10.466.88 52
