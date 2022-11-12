Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 52.03% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.691.3689.9492.6511.747.1311.747.1310.466.88

