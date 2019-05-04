Industrial & Prudential Investment Company standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 54.04% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 28.85% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 34.90% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.85% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.93% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 10.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.173.05 -29 10.569.19 15 OPM %86.6490.49 -94.0393.04 - PBDT1.882.77 -32 9.938.56 16 PBT1.882.77 -32 9.938.56 16 NP1.662.55 -35 9.478.24 15

