JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wisec Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Mandhana Retail Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 297.78 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 241.89% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 297.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 238.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 126.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.11% to Rs 1155.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 836.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales297.78238.48 25 1155.58836.72 38 OPM %21.0116.29 -15.2518.65 - PBDT69.7743.87 59 188.49181.63 4 PBT44.9024.82 81 106.28115.20 -8 NP75.6622.13 242 126.9688.22 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU