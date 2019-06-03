Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Infibeam Avenues Q3 net profit zooms to Rs 26.6 cr
Outcome of board meeting of Infibeam Avenues
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Infibeam Avenues Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Uflex consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 297.78 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 241.89% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 297.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 238.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 126.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.11% to Rs 1155.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 836.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales297.78238.48 25 1155.58836.72 38 OPM %21.0116.29 -15.2518.65 - PBDT69.7743.87 59 188.49181.63 4 PBT44.9024.82 81 106.28115.20 -8 NP75.6622.13 242 126.9688.22 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU