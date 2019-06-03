Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 297.78 crore

Net profit of rose 241.89% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 297.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 238.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.91% to Rs 126.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.11% to Rs 1155.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 836.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

