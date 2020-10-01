Info Edge (India) Ltd up for fifth session

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3636.45, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.45% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Info Edge (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3636.45, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. Info Edge (India) Ltd has risen around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19951.3, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3648.15, up 0.29% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd is up 71.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.45% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 158.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)