Info Edge rises for 5th day on buzz Sebi clears PolicyBazaar IPO

Info Edge (India) advanced 3.57% to Rs 7,267.45, extending gains for fifth day in a row.

As per media reports, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) plans of PB Fintech, the parent company of online marketplaces Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi on 2 August, seeking to raise Rs 6,017 crore through an IPO. The company plans to raise Rs 3,750 crore by issuing fresh shares and the remaining Rs 2,267 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), in which existing investors can sell their stakes on the exchanges.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to enhance the visibility and awareness of its brands and expand its user base. Policybazaar and its affiliates will also look at making strategic investments and acquisitions to expand their presence outside India, it reportedly said.

As per Info Edge's Annual Report 2020-21, it held 13.98% stake in PB Fintech as on 31 March 2021.

The Info Edge (India) stock has added 9.58% in five sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 6,631.95 recorded on 11 October 2021.

In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 40.81% while the benchmark Sensex has added 18.23% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 75.547. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 6276.57, 5640.24 and 5231.90, respectively.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The company reported 21.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 100.96 crore on 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 319.72 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

