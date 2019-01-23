JUST IN
Business Standard

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 30.57 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 5.88% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.5724.84 23 OPM %20.1227.46 -PBDT6.637.04 -6 PBT5.796.49 -11 NP4.965.27 -6

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

