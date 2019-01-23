InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 30.57 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 5.88% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.5724.84 23 OPM %20.1227.46 -PBDT6.637.04 -6 PBT5.796.49 -11 NP4.965.27 -6
