Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 129.77 points or 0.89% at 14492.81 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 5%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.76%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.51%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.29%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.89%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 2.76%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 2.48%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.29%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 8.68%), Cyient Ltd (up 7.42%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.08 or 0.38% at 35000.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.31% at 10337.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.12 points or 0.44% at 12565.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.44 points or 0.77% at 4371.6.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 1152 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)