Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 271.09 points or 1.05% at 25542.33 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.51%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.51%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.73%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.67%),NELCO Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NIIT Ltd (down 2.32%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 2.3%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.24%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.19%), and Mindtree Ltd (down 2.12%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.99%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.96%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 2.62%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 158.56 or 0.3% at 51995.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.2 points or 0.13% at 15295.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.31 points or 0.16% at 19726.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.44 points or 0.14% at 6687.18.

On BSE,1235 shares were trading in green, 1657 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

