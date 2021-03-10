Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 379.3 points or 1.46% at 26276.29 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (up 5.94%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 4.15%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.37%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.09%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.95%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 2.51%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.4%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.2%), and Mindtree Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 4.97%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.95%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.94%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 349.77 or 0.69% at 51375.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.65 points or 0.53% at 15179.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.9 points or 0.66% at 21120.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.9 points or 0.83% at 6993.76.

On BSE,1439 shares were trading in green, 706 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

