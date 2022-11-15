Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 46.34% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.660.68-68.18-5.880.660.600.590.540.600.41

