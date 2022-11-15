JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 46.34% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.660.68 -3 OPM %-68.18-5.88 -PBDT0.660.60 10 PBT0.590.54 9 NP0.600.41 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU