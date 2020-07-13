Infosys advances on partnership with Old National Bank

IT major Infosys rose 2.17% to Rs 798.75 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Old National Bancorp.

The disclosure was made post trading hours on Friday, 10 July 2020.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) and Infosys announced a strategic partnership that will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize ONB's existing technology infrastructure, and enhance both the client and employee experience.

Infosys will provide digital solutions to help transform Old National Bank's technology landscape. The technology enhancement will drive digital transformation and innovation, and provide advanced automation capabilities to increase speed to market and deliver a consistent and superior ONB experience. The partnership will further streamline Old National Bank's operating model, and simplify client-facing and internal processes.

The Old National Bank partnership will further cement Infosys' local presence in Indiana with access to training and learning opportunities in Indianapolis.

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana.

Infosys is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services.

