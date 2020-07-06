Infosys Ltd gains for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 773.35, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 773.35, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 7.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15285.9, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 773, up 1.46% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 7.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)