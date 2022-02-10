Infosys Ltd soars 1.13%

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1756.9, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.91% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1756.9, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. Infosys Ltd has dropped around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34983.3, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1757.2, up 1.27% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 35.91% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

