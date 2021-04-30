Infosys Ltd stays in winning mode

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.92% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% jump in NIFTY and a 92.99% jump in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1367.1, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 0.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25874.3, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1371.55, up 0.79% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 102.92% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% jump in NIFTY and a 92.99% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

