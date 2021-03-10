Infosys Ltd stays supported

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1367, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.27% in last one year as compared to a 44.8% gain in NIFTY and a 77.37% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1367, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 15143.4. The Sensex is at 51223.21, up 0.39%. Infosys Ltd has added around 5.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25582.35, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1374.3, up 1.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

