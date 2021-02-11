Infosys partners with Tennis Australia for improved digital experience

Infosys, the Australian Open's Official Digital Innovation Partner, this year is applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those unable to attend in person.

Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual experiences and mobility.

The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance and experience for those on court and across the globe.

